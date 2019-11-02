Foegele scored his fourth point of the season with an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings, but saw just 10:46 in ice time.

Foegele landed a plum gig this season, playing on the Canes' second line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, but so far it hasn't translated into much offense for the 23-year-old Markham native. That being said, Foegele's job is probably safe for the time being, as coach Rod Brind'Amour may not want to tinker too much with his line combinations given that the team is off to such a strong start (9-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division). However, keep an eye on Foegele's minutes and his linemates, in case he gets shifted down to more of a checking-line role.