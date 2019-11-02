Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Notches assist in Friday romp
Foegele scored his fourth point of the season with an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings, but saw just 10:46 in ice time.
Foegele landed a plum gig this season, playing on the Canes' second line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, but so far it hasn't translated into much offense for the 23-year-old Markham native. That being said, Foegele's job is probably safe for the time being, as coach Rod Brind'Amour may not want to tinker too much with his line combinations given that the team is off to such a strong start (9-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division). However, keep an eye on Foegele's minutes and his linemates, in case he gets shifted down to more of a checking-line role.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Relegated to fourth-line duty•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Three points in second round•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Keeps rolling in opening series•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Power Canes to victory•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Generates assist•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Finds scoreboard Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.