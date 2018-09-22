Foegele recorded two assists, a short-handed point and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Foegele is likely to find himself on the opening night roster given that Victor Rask (hand) is expected to sit out at least the first couple of games to start the season. The 22-year-old is a top prospect for the Hurricanes, but will need consistent ice time to have much fantasy value in standard formats in 2018-19.