Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Notches two points Friday
Foegele recorded two assists, a short-handed point and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Foegele is likely to find himself on the opening night roster given that Victor Rask (hand) is expected to sit out at least the first couple of games to start the season. The 22-year-old is a top prospect for the Hurricanes, but will need consistent ice time to have much fantasy value in standard formats in 2018-19.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...