Foegele scored two shorthanded goals Saturday in a 4-0 win over Calgary.

Foegele is the fifth player in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history to pot two shorthanded goals in a game and the first since 2011. The goals snapped a seven-game goal drought. Foegele's overall production seems low (14 points in 33 games). But compared to his 15 in 77 games in his rookie campaign, he's showing a big step forward. The winger is on pace for a 35-point season. That's still not fantasy worthy, but it sure speaks to future potential.