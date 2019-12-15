Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Now in Canes history books
Foegele scored two shorthanded goals Saturday in a 4-0 win over Calgary.
Foegele is the fifth player in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history to pot two shorthanded goals in a game and the first since 2011. The goals snapped a seven-game goal drought. Foegele's overall production seems low (14 points in 33 games). But compared to his 15 in 77 games in his rookie campaign, he's showing a big step forward. The winger is on pace for a 35-point season. That's still not fantasy worthy, but it sure speaks to future potential.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Pair of apples in win•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: On pace for 30 points•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Enjoys first multi-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Notches assist in Friday romp•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Relegated to fourth-line duty•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Three points in second round•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.