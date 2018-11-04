Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Offensive slump continues
Foegele was held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game Saturday against the Golden Knights.
After starting the season with four points in his first four games, Foegele is now stuck in a deep rut. Unfortunately, Foegele's line assignment offers him few opportunities to contribute offensively, as he continues to man the left wing on the Canes' fourth line alongside Nicolas Roy and Valentin Zykov. You should not be counting on him for fantasy purposes right now.
