Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: On pace for 30 points
Foegele scored a goal on nine shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Foegele's nine shots were a season-high for the 23-year-old winger, but it wasn't enough as Henrik Lundqvist stood on his head in this one, stopping 41 of 43 shots to deny the Canes the win. The good news is, Foegele has been skating in a top-six capacity this season, currently on the first line with Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter. As a result, he now has nine points through 25 games, putting him on pace for the first 30-point season of his young career. For fantasy purposes, he's a player to keep an eye on.
