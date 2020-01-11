Foegele tallied a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Foegele now has six points in his last six games, but that's with three scoreless outings included. The 23-year-old has added 17 shots on goal, four hits and a plus-4 rating in that span. His recent surge has earned him a spot on the top line. With 10 goals, 22 points and a plus-12 rating through 44 contests, Foegele is worth a look in deeper formats while he's running hot.