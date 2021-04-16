Foegele scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Foegele tallied at 18:26 of the first period to open the scoring in the win. The 25-year-old winger had just two assists in his previous six games. He's deposited nine goals and added eight helpers through 39 appearances this season. Foegele also has 64 shots on goal, a plus-5 rating, 47 hits and 14 PIM as a middle-six option for the Hurricanes.