Foegele was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Foegele should be available for Saturday's game against the Stars. The 24-year-old handled 13:23 of ice time per game before his placement in COVID-19 protocol, recording eight shots on net and six PIM.
