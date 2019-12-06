Foegele tallied two assists during Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Foegele collected assists on both his team's goals but did not participate in the shootout. The 23-year-old has only one other multi-point outing this season, making Foegele largely irrelevant in a fantasy sense. He certainly could stand to shoot more, as Foegele has attempted just one shot in his previous three games.