Foegele notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Foegele is working on a line with Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov, and he continues to capitalize with his second multi-point game in two weeks. The 23-year-old's production is flaky, however, as he recorded four pointless games in that span, but Foegele has appealing daily-fantasy value with this high ceiling.