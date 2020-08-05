Foegele scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Foegele's third-period tally gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the game, and it was enough to complete the sweep. The 24-year-old winger is no stranger to postseason success -- in the 2018-19 playoffs, he had five goals and four helpers across 15 games. Foegele managed 30 points (13 tallies, 17 assists) in the regular season this year, mostly in a middle-six role.