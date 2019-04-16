Foegele tallied two goals, an assist, a plus-2 rating, five shots and three hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.

Foegele's first goal ended up being the game-winner as the Hurricanes dominated the Capitals for much of the contest. The 23-year-old winger is up to two goals and four points in his first three playoff games, providing excellent fantasy value in the process.