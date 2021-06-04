Foegele (upper body) will "try" to play in Saturday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay according to coach Rod Brind'Amour, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Foegele suffered his upper-body injury in Game 3 on Thursday but still managed to log 12:20 of ice time before being forced out of the contest. Even if the 25-year-old winger is available Saturday, he may not offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he is pointless in six straight games in addition to a seven-game goal drought. If Foegele is unable to play, it could see Jesper Fast elevated to a top-six role.