Foegele (upper body) had two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Foegele was injured in Game 3 but remained in the Carolina lineup and logged 14:25 of ice time Saturday, including brief duty on both the power play and penalty kill. The 25-year-old has one goal and one assist in 10 playoff games but has gone without a point in each of his last seven.