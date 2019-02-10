Foegele scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers, giving him just five points in 17 games dating back to the start of January.

Foegele was seeing top-six minutes back in October, but after scoring just 11 points in 55 games this season, he's been gradually shifted back to a checking-line role. Since Jan. 3,he's been averaging just 12:09 playing the wing on the Canes' fourth line, giving him little to no fantasy value in most formats.