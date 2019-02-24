Foegele managed an assist in 10:07 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Foegele's chances to contribute offensively have dropped off considerably ever since he was shifted to a checking-line role earlier in the season. In the 50 games he's played since the start of November, the 22-year-old Markham, Ontario native has just seven points and is a combined minus-11. Furthermore, he's averaged just 9:05 in ice time over the past five games and hasn't taken a single shot on goal over that stretch. Bottom line, Foegele's fantasy value is hovering dangerously close to zero in even the deepest of formats. Avoid.