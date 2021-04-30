Foegele collected a goal on three shots in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Foegele scored what proved to be the game-winner with 6:31 left in the second period, staying with a loose puck in front and stuffing it past Jonathan Bernier to give Carolina a 2-0 lead. It was the 10th goal of the season for Foegele, who has now reached that plateau in each of his first three full NHL seasons.