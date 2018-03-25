Foegele was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

The 21-year-old forward has 26 goals and 42 points in 65 games at the AHL level this season. Assuming he cracks the lineup before the end of the season, it will be his NHL debut. Foegele was a third round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and could provide a nice scoring boost in a bottom-six role.

