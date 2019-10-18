Foegele has just two assists in eight games to start the season.

With the upgrades the Canes made to their forward lines this year -- adding Ryan Dzingel and Erik Haula in the offseason -- Foegele has been skating primarily on the fourth line and has seen his ice time drop by about two minutes compared to last season (10:36 vs. 12:30). Considering he only scored 15 points in 77 games in 2018-19, Foegele could end up falling well short of that total this year given his reduced role in the lineup.