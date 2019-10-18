Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Relegated to fourth-line duty
Foegele has just two assists in eight games to start the season.
With the upgrades the Canes made to their forward lines this year -- adding Ryan Dzingel and Erik Haula in the offseason -- Foegele has been skating primarily on the fourth line and has seen his ice time drop by about two minutes compared to last season (10:36 vs. 12:30). Considering he only scored 15 points in 77 games in 2018-19, Foegele could end up falling well short of that total this year given his reduced role in the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Three points in second round•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Keeps rolling in opening series•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Power Canes to victory•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Generates assist•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Finds scoreboard Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Struggling in rookie season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.