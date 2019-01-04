Foegele scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia.

Foegele got his stick onto a shot from the point by Justin Falk to tip the puck past Michal Neuvirth. The young winger was able to shake off his six-game pointless streak, but with a mere two points (both goals) in his last 32 contests, fantasy owners may want to take a wait and see approach for the time being.