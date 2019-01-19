Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Scores lone goal Friday
Foegele picked up his ninth point of the season Friday against the Senators, scoring his team's only goal in the 4-1 loss.
The 22-year-old rookie has played a limited role for the Canes this season, playing mostly in a checking-line capacity. The talent is there, however, as evidenced by his 28 goals and 46 points with AHL Charlotte last season, and his 111 points in 113 combined games over three seasons in the OHL prior to that. For now, the Canes will continue to bring Foegele along slowly, but you should see him in a scoring-line role by next season. He remains a long-term play for fantasy purposes.
