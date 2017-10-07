Foegele scored twice to lead AHL Charlotte to a 5-4 win over Hartford on Friday.

Foegele's second tally of the night won the game for the Checkers with just a minute remaining in regulation. After a mediocre regular season in the OHL in 2016-17, Foegele exploded in the playoffs to the tune of 13 goals and 26 points in 22 games en route to being named OHL Playoff MVP. A big body that excels in carving out space down low, Foegele's professional career got off to a good start on Friday.