Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Scores twice in professional debut
Foegele scored twice to lead AHL Charlotte to a 5-4 win over Hartford on Friday.
Foegele's second tally of the night won the game for the Checkers with just a minute remaining in regulation. After a mediocre regular season in the OHL in 2016-17, Foegele exploded in the playoffs to the tune of 13 goals and 26 points in 22 games en route to being named OHL Playoff MVP. A big body that excels in carving out space down low, Foegele's professional career got off to a good start on Friday.
