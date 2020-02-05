Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Sends helper
Foegele had an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Foegele now has three assists in his last two games after going through a seven-game slump. The streaky winger is at 25 points, 107 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating in 53 outings this season. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while holding down a top-six role.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Pair of points in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Tied for NHL lead in shorties•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Generates helper•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Now in Canes history books•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.