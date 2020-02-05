Play

Foegele had an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Foegele now has three assists in his last two games after going through a seven-game slump. The streaky winger is at 25 points, 107 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating in 53 outings this season. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while holding down a top-six role.

