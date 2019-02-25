Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Sent to Charlotte in paper move
Foegele was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.
Foegele notched an assist in his last game but had gone six straight without a point prior to that. Since Jan. 1, the 22-year-old, in 22 contests, has scored only three goals and added two assists. No word yet on when Foegele can expect to be promoted back to the top level. Also sent down Monday in a similar fashion was Saku Maenalanen.
