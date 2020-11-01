Foegele signed a one-year, $2.15 million contract with the Hurricanes on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Foegele and the Hurricanes will avoid arbitration will their new contract. The 24-year-old winger played every regular-season game for Carolina last season and posted 13 goals and 17 assists while averaging 13:43 of ice time per contest. His physicality declined from the previous year when he piled up 124 hits, but he's still a strong defensive player that can keep an opponent's top line in check. Foegele's expected to maintain a bottom-six role during the upcoming campaign, but he occasionally floats into the top six.