Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Foegele (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to play in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Foegele was lifted from the league's COVID-19 protocol Friday. His conditioning is back up to par, so the 24-year-old should return to a bottom-six role in Tuesday's game. Foegele was solid last season with 30 points and 129 shots over 68 games, so he's worth keeping an eye on in DFS formats.
