Foegele scored a goal on two shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.
Foegele got his stick on a Brett Pesce point shot with 5:55 left in regulation to give the Hurricanes a short-lived 3-2 lead. It was the first goal in more than two weeks for Foegele, who last lit the lamp Feb. 11 in Dallas. The 24-year-old has three goals and four assists in 16 games this season.
