Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Snaps long goal drought
Foegele netted a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Foegele gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with his tally at 11:23 of the first period. He had recorded only three assists in his previous 12 outings. The 23-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 26 points, 111 shots and a plus-10 rating through 57 games this year.
