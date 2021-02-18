Foegele generated an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Foegele distributed the puck to Jordan Staal for the game's first score. Despite his role on a checking line, Foegele has accumulated three goals and four assists through 11 games to qualify as a strong fantasy option in deep leagues.
