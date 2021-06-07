Foegele (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Lightning, according to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Foegele was injured in Game 3 but gutted out 14:25 of ice time in Game 4. Despite playing in Game 4, Foegele's status for Game 5 on Tuesday remains up in the air.
