Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Struggling in rookie season
Foegele skated 12:12 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres, but was held pointless for the seventh consecutive game.
Now in his first full season with the Canes, the 22-year-old Foegele is slowly adjusting to life in the NHL after scoring 46 points at AHL Charlotte last season. He has just two points in 19 games since the start of February, he has a team-worst minus-18 rating, and he's been a healthy scratch twice in the past seven games. Foegele has decent long-term upside, but his fantasy value is close to nil at the moment.
