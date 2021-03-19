Foegele (upper body) had one assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Columbus.
Foegele left Tuesday's game early but was no worse for wear Thursday against the Blue Jackets, assisting on a Sebastian Aho goal and logging just under 14 minutes of ice time. Foegele has 11 points in 26 games on the year but has just one goal in his last nine.
