Foegele scored a goal on three shots, dished out three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Foegele's three points this season have all come in the last three games. The 24-year-old winger missed three contests while in the COVID-19 protocols, but he's come back to provide depth scoring from the third line. Foegele has added 12 shots and eight hits in six appearances this year.