Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Three points in second round
Foegele provided a goal and two helpers in four games during the Hurricanes' 4-0 series sweep over the Islanders in the second round.
Foegele has made a statement with five goals and four helpers through 11 games to start the postseason. The 23-year-old winger only had 15 points in 77 regular-season games in his first full NHL season. Foegele will play the last year of his entry-level contract in 2019-20, and if he can replicate his playoff performance, he could be due for a big payday at the end of that campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Keeps rolling in opening series•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Power Canes to victory•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Generates assist•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Finds scoreboard Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Struggling in rookie season•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Back with big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...