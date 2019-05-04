Foegele provided a goal and two helpers in four games during the Hurricanes' 4-0 series sweep over the Islanders in the second round.

Foegele has made a statement with five goals and four helpers through 11 games to start the postseason. The 23-year-old winger only had 15 points in 77 regular-season games in his first full NHL season. Foegele will play the last year of his entry-level contract in 2019-20, and if he can replicate his playoff performance, he could be due for a big payday at the end of that campaign.