Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Tied for NHL lead in shorties
Foegele scored two goals and added an assist in Carolina's 6-4 win over Washington on Saturday.
One of the goals came shorthanded; Foegele now has three shorties on the season and that ties him for the league lead. Even though he plays down the lineup, Foegele has managed 20 points in 39 games. There's value in that in deep leagues.
