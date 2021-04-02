Foegele scored a pair of goals on three shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Foegele's goals in the contest both deflected off of Blackhawks before getting past goalie Kevin Lankinen. The 25-year-old Foegele needed the good fortune -- he entered Thursday with a four-game point drought. The Ontario native is up to eight tallies, 14 points, 49 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 40 hits in 32 contests. Expect him to continue working in a middle-six role.