Foegele scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

Foegele has four points, including three goals, in his last five games. He continues to add to his already career point tally -- he now has 13 goals and 29 points in 61 games. The winger doesn't get power-play time, but he's warm enough to be a stop-gap fix for a sudden injury, at least short term.