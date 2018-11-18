Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Ugly scoring drought continues
Foegele extended his current pointless streak to 12 games in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, registering just a single shot on goal in 13;31 of ice time.
Foegele got off to a terrific start this season with four points in his first four games, earning himself a top-six role alongside Jordan Staal and Justin Williams. However, he's only recorded one assist in 15 games since then, which has since gotten him demoted to the fourth line. He's not worth any fantasy attention right now.
