Foegele (COVID-19 protocol) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Lightning, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Foegele has resided in the protocol since Jan. 19, as he's played just three games this season. Across those three games, Foegele has gone pointless with eight shots on goal. The 24-year-old's next chance to suit up is in Saturday's game against Dallas.
