Hurricanes' Wiggo Sorensson: Swede joins champs in Round 2

Sorensson was the 61st overall pick by Carolina in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Hurricanes, as has been the case for years, search for upside every single time they're on the clock. Thus, it should come as no surprise they landed on Sorensson late in Round 2. An undersized (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) forward with elite speed, the Swede also has versatility on his side, having displayed the ability to play both center and wing. Given how effective Carolina has been in recent years at developing diminutive forwards, this is the ideal landing spot for Sorensson.