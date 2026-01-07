Carrier scored a goal, put three shots on net, served four PIM and had four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Dallas.

Carrier tallied the lone goal of the third period for Carolina in response to the Stars' tally at the start of the period. With the twine finder, he is up to four goals, nine points, 42 shots on net and 89 hits through 36 outings this season. While his blend of stats might not warrant consideration in fantasy outside of deep leagues that value banger stats, his impact on the Canes' fourth line has been solid. He is just two points shy of matching his total of 11 during his first season with the Hurricanes, giving him plenty of time down the stretch to surpass that total and push for the third 20-plus point, 100-plus hit season of his career.