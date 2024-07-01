Share Video

Carrier signed a six-year, $12 million contract with the Hurricanes on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Carrier had six goals, eight points, 89 hits and 39 regular-season contests with the Golden Knights on Monday. It's interesting that Carolina decided to make a six-year commitment to a forward who serves primarily on the fourth line, but the cap hit is reasonable, and Carrier is still just 29, so this contract might work out fine for both sides.

