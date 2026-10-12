Carrier notched two assists, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Carrier has filled a top-line role at even strength for much of the season, though he's just a placeholder for Seth Jarvis (shoulder). That extra usage has helped Carrier log five assists, nine shots on net, 21 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances. Don't expect the 31-year-old winger to remain steady on offense -- he's never had more than 25 points in a single season, and that came over 56 games with Vegas in 2022-23.