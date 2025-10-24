Hurricanes' William Carrier: Exits Thursday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Avalanche.
Carrier was injured in the first period, though further details weren't provided. If he can't suit up Saturday against the Stars, Mark Jankowski will likely draw in to replace Carrier in a bottom-six role.
