Hurricanes' William Carrier: Expected to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (undisclosed) will return to action against Philadelphia on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Carrier missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah for maintenance. He has provided seven goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and 168 hits in 68 outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
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