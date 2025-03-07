Carrier (lower body) is expected to be available to return before the start of the postseason, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Carrier underwent surgery in late January to address a lower-body injury, and while he doesn't yet have a precise timetable to return to action, it appears as though he'll be back on the ice before the playoffs begin in late April. Over 39 appearances with the Hurricanes this season, Carrier has recorded four goals, five assists, 136 hits and 16 PIM while averaging 11:37 of ice time.