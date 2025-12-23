Carrier (illness) will be a game-time decision against Florida on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier didn't participate in Monday's practice and sat out Tuesday's morning skate, but there's still a possibility that he will be ready to play in Tuesday's game. He has contributed three goals, seven points, 30 shots on net and 58 hits through 29 appearances this season. If Carrier is unavailable to play, the Hurricanes will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Joel Nystrom and Mike Reilly in the lineup.