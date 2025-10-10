Hurricanes' William Carrier: Gathers assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Carrier brings a physical edge to a bottom-six role. He opened 2025-26 alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook on the Hurricanes' shutdown line. Carrier is arguably the most physical of the three -- he's topped the 100-hit mark in all but one of his first nine NHL campaigns despite missing the 50-game mark four times in that span. However, his offense peaked at 25 points in 56 games for the Golden Knights in 2025-26, and he was limited to just 11 points in 43 regular-season outings a year ago, so there's not a lot of scoring upside in his game.
