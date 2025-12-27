Carrier (illness) is set to play against Detroit on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Following a one-game absence, Carrier will serve on the third line alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook (lower body), who will return after missing the last three contests. The 31-year-old Carrier has three goals, seven points, 30 shots on net and 58 hits in 29 appearances this season.