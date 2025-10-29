Hurricanes' William Carrier: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Carrier is expected to be out for an extended period of time, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The 30-year-old winger doesn't have a timeline to return. Charles-Alexis Legault was called up from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move.
